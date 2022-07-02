Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has donated Rs 1.5 crore for procurement of cattle feed in flood-affected areas of Assam, an official release said on Friday.

The funds will be used for about 500 MT of cattle feed to meet the immediate requirement of animals, through the West Assam Milk Union, it said.

“The impact of floods in Assam on both humans and livestock is beyond comprehension and a cause of great distress to us.

“This contribution is symbolic of NDDB's deep commitment towards the unfortunate victims of the catastrophe,” NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said.

Floods and landslides have claimed 159 lives in the state so far, with 29 lakh people still reeling under the impact of the deluge.

