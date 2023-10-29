New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The NDMC carried out a drive to check mosquito breeding at the Kartavya Path, that witnesses high footfall on a daily basis, amid a scare of dengue in the national capital.

The New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) Mosquito Breeding Checker Teams carried out an intensive drive in the area to check every corner as well as other sensitive areas like water bodies, under bridges and nearby areas, an official statement added.

"To curb the outbreak of dengue in NDMC areas, especially in high footfall area of Kartavya Path, an intensive drive for mosquito breeding checking and anti-larval measure carried out by special teams of Public Health Department of NDMC today," the civic body said.

The anti-mosquito fogging operation at Kartavya Path was also done by five anti-malaria gangman team of NDMC using two hand-operated fogging machines and one vehicle mounted fogging machine from Kartavya Path to Vijay Chowk.

Anti-Mosquito Breeding Spray Machine was also used to curb the mosquito breeding at all the water channels and the big fountains at Kartvya Path to Vijay Chowk.

As a preventive measure, such type of anti-larval operation will be continued in coming days in markets, residential colonies and other public places in NDMC jurisdiction.

NDMC teams have issued a total of 3,157 notices and 83 challans in New Delhi area till date this year.

