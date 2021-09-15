New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday directed its commissioner to conduct a probe into the recent building collapse incidents, including the one at Malkaganj in which two boys were killed.

The panel in its meeting passed a resolution which also proposed compensation to the next of kin of people who died in such incidents, and financial assistance for those who got injured.

The safety of old houses and other structures has come into sharp focus as two boys, aged seven and 12, were killed after the four-story building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday.

Hours after the collapse, the area's civic body had ordered a probe into the incident and decided to reassess condition of all dangerous buildings across its six zones.

About 700 buildings located in areas under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were declared as dangerous structures in a pre-monsoon survey by it, senior officials said.

While the building, which collapsed on Monday, was not declared a dangerous structure in the survey, nine properties located on Main Road, Old Subzi Mandi, where the incident took place, were kept under dangerous category, they said.

And, 20 structures were in total declared as dangerous in the Malka Ganj ward, where the building that collapsed on Monday was located, the civic body said.

The standing committee on Wednesday directed that the municipal commissioner to conduct a probe into the Malkaganj incident and other recent building collapse incidents in areas under its jurisdiction, in which multiple people have lost their lives.

"The report is to be tabled in the next meeting of the Standing Committee. And, the committee also directs the commissioner to do extensive inspection of dangerous buildings and create a plan so that such incidents don't recur in future," the resolution reads.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel while ordering a probe into the Malkaganj collapse incident had sought a report on it in seven days.

"An inquiry has been ordered by the Commissioner, NDMC into this unfortunate incident to be conducted by the Building Department (HQ), and directed for submission of report within seven days. Further, necessary action against delinquent official, if any, will be taken after receipt of the report," the NDMC said in a statement on Monday.

The commissioner has said a fresh assessment of all the dangerous buildings identified in the last survey across the six zones of the NDMC, will be conducted.

