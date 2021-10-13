New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The NDMC standing committee Wednesday proposed to relax norms for obtaining fire safety clearance for schools located in congested lanes in the Walled City and designated Special Area, officials said.

The resolution was moved by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation standing committee, the NDMC's highest decision-making body, which directed the matter to the municipal commissioner and from there it will be sent to the directorate of education of the Delhi government for its approval, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Deity at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple Decorated with Gold and Currency … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Also, during the meeting on Wednesday, Congress councillor in the NDMC, Poonam Bagdi, entered the hall during the panel's proceedings, along with two persons with disability, a senior official said.

“She kept saying that 'I will not let any injustice be done to any person with disability in my ward (in Jehangirpuri)'. As, only authorised members are supposed to be present in the panel's meeting, the chairman of the committee has ordered an inquiry into it, which he said was a security lapse,” the official said, adding, she was referring to a local issue related to street vendors.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

The NDMC resolution on Wednesday said that in 2001 when it was a unified MCD, some of the congested areas, including, entire old Delhi, Paharganj and Shahjehanabad, were designated as 'Special Area', and guest houses located in these areas were given exemption in terms of street span and width of staircase, on adherence to fire safety norms.

The rules were changed in 2011 by the city's directorate of education. Since these schools were established before this rule was implemented and these are located in congested areas, so as per the new norms, these institutions would never be able to obtain fire safety certificates, the resolution reads.

So, the standing committee resolves that NOCs may not be discontinued for such schools which were getting NOCs for fire safety certificates before the 2011 norms came into being, for want of a set road width requirement, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)