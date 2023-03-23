New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) To prevent frequent power outages in Lodhi Colony, the New Delhi civic body has decided to augment and strengthen the area's electrical network by replacing low-tension cables and laying a new high-tension feeder, an official said on Thursday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has sanctioned the preliminary estimate of over Rs 9.44 crore for the project with a proposal for it being approved at a meeting of the council on Wednesday.

This is expected to resolve the electricity problem of hundreds of Central Public Works Department-maintained government flats in the colony that are supplied power by the NDMC.

The council has decided to strengthen the existing 59 low tension cables that have multiple joints and are unable to bear power loads, the official said, adding that GS (power) pillars that have developed cracks and rust are proposed to be replaced by new and bigger pillars.

"There have been frequent power cuts in the area. So, we have decided to strengthen and augment the high tension and low tension network in the Lodhi Colony area of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation," a senior official told PTI.

"The administrative approval and expenditure sanction was granted to the preliminary estimate of Rs 9,44,89,567 for strengthening/augmentation of high tension/low tension network in the Lodhi Colony area," the official said.

Following a series of site inspections and meetings, it was also found that there were outages in flats because of old wiring and low-size sub-main wiring, which could not take power loads of air conditioners and other electrical devices.

There is a need to enhance the load in the Type-II, III and IV flats as the occupants are using a five to 10 KW load against the sanctioned load of 1 KW only. The NDMC has decided to increase the sanctioned load to 3 KW for Type-II flats, 4KW for Type-III flats and 5KW for Type-IV flats

The NDMC has also decided to lay a new high tension feeder from 33/11KV electric sub-station Aliganj, Jor Bagh to 11KV ESS 5 Block Lodhi Colony. "By this arrangement, EESS 5 Block would get additional power supply directly from 33 KV electric substation Aliganj," the official said.

