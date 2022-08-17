New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is organising a three-day food festival in a parking area at Connaught Place from Friday, a move that has been opposed by traders who argued that no space for vehicles would lead to business losses.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has claimed that the shutdown of parking for the event will "kill our business".

The festival is being organised under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav for public sensitisation of use of eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic in A-Block parking at Connaught Place.

"The NDMC is organizing a three-day food festival in A-Block parking at Connaught Place from August 19 to August 21 2022 where food may be cooked and served in eco-friendly/pottery-based utensils," read the circular dated August 10.

The NDMC said it will provide stalls at the site free of cost and all the basic amenities there for the successful organization of the festival.

The entire area will be maintained and decorated by the NDMC while the stalls will be decorated by the respective vendors, the circular mentioned.

However, this has not gone down well with the traders of Connaught Place, who have requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to prevent the festival.

"LtGovDelhi Sir a request to you pls advise NDMC not to arrange festivals at cost of traders of CP. How can they shut down OUR parking during 7weekdays & (and) working hours, it kills our business, CP isnt public park," the NDTA tweeted.

