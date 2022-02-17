Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) On February 19, the day of voting for the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu, nearly 1 lakh police personnel would be deployed in addition to other arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the state police said here on Thursday.

Out of the 31,150 polling stations, the critical/ vulnerable have been identified and additional security arrangements have been made accordingly.

Various confidence building measures like flag marches have been conducted as part of efforts to ensure fair, free and peaceful civic polls, the Tamil Nadu Police headquarters said here in an official release.

As many as 846 Quick Response Teams and 1,343 other police teams have been positioned at key locations. Checkposts have been established in 455 places and vehicle checks are being done 24 x 7 to check transport of illicit arms, liquor and to check movement of outsiders who do not belong to a particular jurisdiction.

On the day of polling, a total of 97,882 police personnel comprising 17,788 officers, 71,074 police men and women of Taluk and Armed Reserve and 9,020 personnel of the TN Special Police would be deployed as part of security measures.

Apart from them, 12,321 Home Guards, 2,870 Ex-Servicemen and retired police personnel would also be additionally deployed to ensure conduct of polls in a fair and transparent manner, the state police said. PTI

