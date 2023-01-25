Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Nearly 150 people were taken ill after eating food at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

The victims were taken to hospital after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting. Around 100 were sent home after primary treatment while 50 were admitted, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Subhash Bilonia said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Busts 'Pushpa'-Movie Inspired Liquor Smuggling Gang, Recovers 626 Bottles of Illicit Alcohol.

The condition of the victims admitted is stable, he said, adding that samples of all the food items had been sent for testing.

"It will be known only after testing what caused the food poisoning," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Arrested for Robbing Rs 32 Lakh From District Cooperative Bank in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The programme was organised by a family in Rambas village. No case has been registered so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)