Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Wednesday hailed the Indian Armed Forces for 'Operation Sindoor,' in which terrorist hideouts at nine locations deep inside Pakistan were targeted in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to ANI, Rai reiterated his earlier remarks and said everyone wanted the "lemon chillies" removed from the Rafale fighter jet.

"I congratulate the Army. We always take pride in our Army... The entire country wanted those lemon chillies to be removed from the Rafale... I think wherever terrorism is flourishing, we need to eliminate it all", Ajay Rai said.

Rai had earlier sparked a controversy recently after he showcased a toy version of the Rafale jet with lemon and chillies hanging and had questioned the Union Government for taking no action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In its official reaction the Congress party said it stood with the Indian Armed forces and this was a time for National Unity.

"India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the INC has been categorically stating that the Govt will have our fullest support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The INC is standing firmly with our armed forces," Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Earlier, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed with the chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy to assess the situation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing. (ANI)

