Kota, Feb 11 (PTI) An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Swai Madhopur district hanged himself in his PG room early Tuesday, police said.

The youth, Ankush Meena, did not leave behind any message.

Police, however, surmised he killed himself over a love affair.

According to police, Ankush had been preparing for (NEET-UG) in Kota for over one and a half years and living in a PG room in Pratap Nagar.

He was found hanging from a ceiling fan Tuesday morning by a cousing of his who lives in the same neighbourhood, Circle Inspector at Dadabari police Station Menge Lal Yadav said.

His body was sent for a postmortem, and the matter is under investigation, with a case lodged under section 194 of BNSS Act, he said.

Head Constable Jitendra said a police team was rushed to the PG in Pratap Nagar after a call about suicide.

Ankush scored around 480 marks in routine tests at his institute and showed no signs of stress over study, an uncle of his told reporters here outside the mortuary.

He also called his father Tuesday around 8 am but did reveal if anything was troubling him, he added.

This is the seventh student suicide this year that took place in the city famous for its being a coaching hub. Six coaching students -- five JEE, one NEET -- killed themselves in January alone.

Seventeen coaching students died by suicide in Kota in 2024.

