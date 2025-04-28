New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Ministry of Education is holding a series of meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure there are no lapses in the upcoming medical entrance exam NEET-UG, sources said on Monday.

The May 4 exam will be conducted in more than 550 cities at over 5,000 centres across the country.

Also Read | Father Dies Celebrating Daughter's UPSC Success: Prahlad Khandare, Retired Officer, Dies of Heart Attack While Celebrating Mohini's Success in Yavatmal.

The ministry has been working on a "fool-proof" plan after the last year's exam was blistered by irregularities, including paper leaks.

"To ensure smooth, fair and secure conduct of NEET-UG, a series of meetings have been held with DMs and SPs of all states and UTs. The district-level coordination committees are being fully activated to manage logistics, security and crisis response," a source told PTI.

Also Read | Pahalgam Attack: China Calls for 'Swift and Fair Investigation' Into Terror Attack, Backs Pakistan in Safeguarding Its Sovereignty.

"There will be multi-layered frisking by district police in addition to NTA-designated security at the centres. The transport of confidential materials like question papers and OMR sheets will be under full police escort. Coaching centres and digital platforms will be monitored to prevent organised cheating networks," the source added.

Duty Magistrates are being deployed for mandatory inspection of all examination centres, while there will be personal visits by DMs and SPs to exam centres to assess preparedness.

Under scrutiny over last year's irregularities in NEET-UG and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had last year set up a panel to ensure "transparent, smooth and fair" conduct of exams by the National Testing Agency, or NTA.

Last year, the UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) was cancelled as the ministry received input that its integrity had been compromised.

Both matters are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET, NEET-PG -- were cancelled at the last moment as a preemptive step.

This year, more than 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam which determines whether they will it to a medical college in the country.

"Monitored by the education ministry, 180 central institutions have been entrusted to verify the preparedness of the centres. The Ministry is closely working with the Home Ministry which also conducted meetings with state chief secretaries and DGPs to take stock of the ground situation," the source said.

The NTA had on Saturday a opened a platform to report suspicious claims regarding NEET-UG.

"Candidates can report any suspicious activities falling in three categories -- unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to NEET question paper; individuals claiming access to exam content and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials," NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola said.

"The reporting form is simple and allows users to describe what they observed, where and when it occurred and upload supporting file. The initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)