New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Several leaders from neighbourhood countries greeted India on its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding with messages underlining the bond and friendship with their countries.

Replying to the wishes of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Modi said on X, "As India completes 75 years of its Republic, we also deeply cherish the historical bonds of the friendship between the people of our two nations. I am confident it will continue to grow in times to come."

Also Read | Jobs Coming: India's Tourism Industry To Generate 24 Million Talent Opportunities in Tier 2, Tier 3 Markets by 2033 With 7.1% GDP Growth in Sector, Says WTTC.

Earlier, Oli congratulated Modi and wished the ideals of democracy and national unity flourish evermore, fostering deeper ties of friendship between their two nations.

Modi told the Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu that he is committed to deepen their bonds of friendship and cooperation.

Also Read | Surat: History Sheeter Tries To Run Over Police Personnel for Intercepting His Vehicle at Checkpoint in Athwalines Area, Arrested (Watch Video).

The Maldives will always cherish the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation it shares with India, which is built on mutual trust, respect, and understanding that have withstood the test of time, Muizzu had said.

He added, "I am committed to strengthening our strategic partnership to address common challenges and work for the mutual benefit of people of both our neighbourly nations."

Modi said he fully shared his sentiment regarding the longstanding partnership between India and the Maldives.

Replying to the wishes of his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, Modi said he greatly valued the unique and special partnership between India and Bhutan.

Former Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and former Maldives' president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih were among those who posted congratulatory messages to Modi on the Republic Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)