New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The note on "neo-fascist characteristics" of the BJP government was added in the party's draft resolution to explain to party members the term neo-fascism which was being used for the first time in a party document, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said.

In an interview with PTI, Karat said the note also explained that the party has not yet come to the conclusion that the Indian State under Narendra Modi is fascist or neo-fascist, but added that if the "neo-fascist characteristics" are not curbed, it may grow into a "full-fledged neo-fascist state or government".

The CPI(M) had issued a note last month to its state units on the draft political resolution for the upcoming party congress, saying the party does not consider the Modi government or the Indian State as "neo-fascist", even as there are manifestations of "neo-fascist characteristics".

The note triggered sharp reactions from the Kerala unit of Congress, which accused the CPI(M) of taking a "soft stance" on the BJP and trying to be in the "good books" of the Sangh Parivar.

The CPI(ML) Liberation said any "downplaying of the fascist danger" at this juncture can only erode the electoral strength and moral authority of the communists.

Defending the need to issue the note, Karat said the Central Committee felt that they must explain the term 'neo-fascism" for the benefit of party members who will be discussing the resolution at the party congress next month in Madurai.

"The first reason for that note was because we used the term neo-fascism. This is the first time we have used it in our party resolutions or documents," he said.

"So, when we discussed it in our Central Committee, it was felt that we must explain what we mean by the term neo-fascism for the benefit of our party members who will be discussing this resolution."

Karat took over as the Interim Coordinator of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) last year after the demise of general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He has also served as the general secretary of the party from 2005-2015.

He added, "An explanatory note was attached in that sense to the resolution. So, the term neo-fascism is to say that this is a newer form or new variant of fascism. It has some differences from the old classical fascism."

"What are the new features in that and in the specific Indian condition what would constitute these features... That is what it sought to explain. In that process we have said, we have not yet come to the conclusion that the government and State in India is fascist or neo-fascist," he said.

Karat said the first time the party used the term "fascistic" in its resolutions about the present government or the State or political situation was in the party congress in Hyderabad in 2018 where it noted "emerging fascistic trends."

"Now after 10 years of BJP government or Modi government, we said they are now displaying those characteristics. They are no more emerging," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said the party is stressing the need to fight these characteristics and a multi-faceted struggle is required against it.

The party is also stressing, he said, that if you do not fight and check these "neo-fascist trends" then the country will go towards a "full-fledged neo-fascism". The danger of the country or the government becoming neo-fascist is there, he said.

"One, of course, is the political sphere, the electoral sphere, etc. But that is not sufficient. Because the BJP and the RSS are working in society in various spheres. Religious, social, cultural and so on," he said.

"We need to have intervention in these spheres also. We have specifically stressed that we have to strengthen our work in the cultural sphere.

Karat said the intervention should not just be at the party level, instead progressive forces should be rallied to intervene in the cultural sphere where the "real, ideological struggle" is going on.

The draft political resolution of the party, which will be discussed at the upcoming party congress to be held in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in April, was adopted at the meeting of the Central Committee of the party in Kolkata held between January 17-19.

The draft resolution said there has been growing conflict between the forces of the "Hindutva-corporate regime", represented by the Modi government and the secular-democratic forces who were opposed to it.

"The push to impose a reactionary Hindutva agenda and the authoritarian drive to suppress the opposition and democracy displays neo-fascist characteristics," it said.

In the note, the CPI(M) clarified that talking about the political set-up showing "neo-fascist characteristics" does not mean they are saying that the Modi government is a fascist or neo-fascist government nor are they characterising the Indian State as a "neo-fascist State".

