Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) is a beacon light to guide and motivate teachers as well as students and overall learning outcomes. Sinha was speaking at a function to mark the 53rd foundation day of University of Jammu here.

“NEP stresses upon nurturing creativity, curiosity, collaboration, involvement of students in activities inside and beyond the classroom. The policy is a beacon of light to guide and motivate teachers as well as students and overall learning outcomes,” he said.

Invoking the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor asserted that NEP will redefine education in Universities and expressed his whole hearted support to the initiatives of the varsity.

The Lt Governor emphasized that the real function of education is to nurture talents.

“NEP provides us an opportunity to develop our universities, education institutions as centres of future oriented, value based quality education centres where students get an independent environment to innovate and invent.

“Education is the key to open the mind of students. Individual growth and independent thinking is possible only when a student is provided an environment not confined to the classroom and gets an opportunity to nurture creativity and wisdom,” the Lt Governor said.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, he said, “we have received an opportunity to make sure that universities are not known as centres of providing degrees but the education and increasing the collaboration between teachers and students.”

“Students do not just need the degree, they need education and it is possible only with increased involvement and collaboration with teachers”, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released the Dogri translation of the Indian Constitution, done by Prof Archana Kesar and her team of Dogri writers and translators under the legal guidance of Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu and Dean Faculty of Law.

