New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed his condolences to kins of people who lost their lives in the Nepal air crash.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "This plane crash that happened in Nepal is very sad. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God give strength and courage to all those affected families."

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials to Bring Mortal Remains of Deceased to State.

An ATR aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu for Pokhara on Sunday morning and the plane crashed before landing at Pokhara. This flight carried 68 passengers including five Indians and four crew members, which is 72 in total.

According to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, a total of 68 passengers, on board the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight which crashed somewhere between the old airport of Pokhara region and the Pokhara International Airport, were dead.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case: Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh Not Allowed to Hoist Tricolour on Republic Day.

The Nepal government has declared a national holiday tomorrow to mourn the deaths of the people on board the Yeti plane crash today. Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari took to her Twitter handle to offer condolences to the passengers and crew members who lost their lives. She also expressed condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)