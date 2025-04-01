Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Sharma expressed his pleasure in meeting CM Adityanath and mentioned that they had discussed a wide range of topics related to Nepal-India relations.

He further thanked the Chief Minister for initiating the impressive Gurkha museum in Gorakhpur, which aims to honor the legacy of the Gurkha regiment and its connection to India and Nepal.

"Very pleased to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adiyanath in Lucknow. We talked extensively about a wide array of issues in Nepal-India relations. I would especially like to thank him for initiating an awe-inspiring Gurkha museum in Gorakhpur," Shankar Sharma's post on X.

Earlier, on February 5, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, took a holy dip in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Sharma was part of a 118-member delegation from 77 countries that participated in the Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma expressed his excitement about attending this spiritual congregation for the first time, saying, "There was a lot of excitement as I was attending the Maha Kumbh for the first time. I also did 'snan' in Ganga. It was an amazing experience, and I am very happy."

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation primarily includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Maha Kumbh website.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began at Prayagraj on January 13 and concluded on February 26. (ANI)

