Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior Nepali Congress leader Chandra Bhandari underwent surgery for burn injuries at the premier National Burns Centre in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai city on Friday, a senior health official said.

Bhandari, who had suffered 35 per cent burns and was airlifted to the Airoli-based NBC, underwent surgery for debridement and skin grafting of both lower extremities, the facility's plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr Sunil Keswani told PTI.

The patient is stable but on ventilator support for a lung injury, Dr Keswani informed.

Bhandari (61) and his mother suffered burn injuries on Wednesday night when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their residence in Nepal.

He was ferried from Nepal in an air ambulance along with a six-member medical air evacuation team on Thursday night and admitted to the NBC.

His mother Harikala Adhikari died a day after the incident while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu, the capital of the Himalayan nation.

The NBC is a 50-bed holistic specialised centre of excellence for prevention, treatment, training, rehabilitation and research related to burns.

