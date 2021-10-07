New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A three-member delegation of Nepali Congress will meet Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday at the party office.

Vijay Chauthaiwala, in-charge of the BJP Foreign Affairs Department, said the meeting will enable a better understanding of the working of the two parties.

Also Read | No Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Indian Travellers to UK From October 11.

"They will call on BJP president JP Nadda. This is to enhance the interaction between both parties. The talks will be about understanding each other's systems and party working," he told ANI.

The three-member Nepali Congress delegation includes former Nepal ministers Prakash Sharan Mahat and Udaya Shumsher Rana and Ajaya Kumar Chaurasiya. (ANI)

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Varun Gandhi Should Quit BJP if He is Honest About His Fight for Farmers, Says Congress Leader Alka Lamba.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)