New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary.

The Congress leader said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian.

"My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of our great country," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

