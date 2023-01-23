Mumbai, January 23: A Gujarat court recently sentenced a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle and made several bizarre observations including making a bold statement stating that problems on earth will be solved the day cow slaughter is stopped. Interestingly the court made the observation while sentencing a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment.

According to a report in Live Law, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle from Maharashtra. The court in Gujarat's Tapi District also said that all problems of the earth will be solved if there would be a stop on cow slaughter. Samir Vinodchandra Vyas, Principal District Judge said that "houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation". Gujarat: Forced for Sex and Blackmailed Over Nude Photos, Man Hacks Gay Partner to Death With Axe in Halol; Arrested.

While passing the order, Vyas also said that use of gaumutra or cow urine is a "cure for many incurable diseases". He further went on to state that "religion is born out of a cow as religion is in the form of Vṛṣabha, and the son of a cow is called Vṛṣabha". Meanwhile, a report in Bar and Bench also said that the court expressed dissatisfaction about the fact that all talks about protecting cows have not been put into practice.

"Cow is not only an animal but it is mother that is why it is given the name of mother. None is as grateful as a cow. A cow is the living planet of 68 crore holy places and 33 crore gods. The obligation of cow on the entire Universe defies description. The day when no drop of blood of cow drops on the earth all problems of earth will be solved and the well being of the earth will b established...." the court observed. Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

Besides sentencing the man to life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, the court said that "if cows become extinct, the universe will also cease to exist". The court also called the incidents related to cow slaughter and illegal transportation a disgrace to civilised society.

