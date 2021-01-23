New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The biggest tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would be to keep aside differences and work towards creating a strong future of the nation through better education, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

"Netaji's wishes would be fulfilled when the children of the country would be skilled enough to contribute to its growth and development. This would embody true patriotism," he said at the 125th birth anniversary celebration of the freedom fighter at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology here.

"Biggest tribute to him would be to keep aside differences and work towards creating a strong future of the nation through better education," he said.

Sisodia also said the pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the globe and universities will play the lead role in generating employment.

He inaugurated the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam lecture hall complex and a 50-metre high national flag was also established at the university campus

There are 11 halls in the new lecture complex with a capacity for 1500 students. A new computer centre where 400 computers can be placed was also started at the University.

Sisodia said, "14 graduate and 12 post-graduate courses have been started in the University, due to which the enrolment has risen. Two new campuses – Geeta Colony in the east and Jaffarpur in the west - have been added to the university".

