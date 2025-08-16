Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday affirmed that he never exploited power delegated by people for personal gains but for the welfare of poorer sections and the development of the state only.

Releasing a book - "Hasitha Bhashpalu" published by noted Telangana poet Andesri today, the Chief Minister said that Telangana people reposed faith in his leadership and gave a big mandate to rule the state government.

"I will use the opportunity for the development of Telangana. My goal is to make Telangana a 3 Trillion US dollar economy by 2047 and place it as a pioneering state in the world map," CM said, as per a release.

The Chief Minister took a dig at the previous BRS government for constructing colourful palatial buildings, which are not growth indicators. "The real development is the enhancement of the self-respect of the poor. The People's Government constructed 4 lakh Indiramma houses and supplied Fine Rice to the poor to lead a decent life in the society," CM Reddy asserted.

Stating that Telangana is the land of inspiration to poets and writers, the Chief Minister said that it is a delightful moment that the famous poet Ande Sri hailed from Palamuru district. "It was also a proud moment that the 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' song, penned by Ande Sri, was chanted at the Miss World contest, participated by the contestants from 109 countries," he said.

Famous poets like Guda Anjaiah, Ande Sri, Gaddar, and Goreti Venkanna inspired Telangana people and always wished for people's freedom.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reached Ramgarh on Saturday and paid tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on August 4, after a prolonged illness.

Speaking to the reporters, Reddy announced that they will be constructing the Shibu Soren Bhawan in Hyderabad with funds from the Telangana government in memory of the JMM stalwart.

"...In memory of Shibu Soren, we will construct the Shibu Soren Bhawan in Hyderabad with funds from the Telangana government." (ANI)

