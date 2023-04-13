New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The final season of "Never Have I Ever" will premiere on June 8 on Netflix.

The streamer dropped a trailer on Thursday, teasing new romance and adventure for the series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her friends in high school.

Ramakrishnan plays Devi in the show that revolves around the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

Devi is an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The series is executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with the latter serving as the showrunner.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio, has produced the show, which will end after four seasons.

