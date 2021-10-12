Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI): Fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below the 1,300 mark in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with the state logging 1,289 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,80,857.

As many as 18 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 35,814 till date, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

Recoveries eclipsed newer infections with 1,421 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,29,201 leaving 15,842 active infections, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,37,548 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,87,41,297 till date.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

Chennai topped the list of fresh cases (164), followed by Coimbatore 137 and Chengalpet 104, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Nine districts reported new cases in 10 while there were no fresh deaths in no fresh deaths in 26 districts, the bulletin said.

One of the deceased did not have any co-morbidity or pre-existing illness.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)