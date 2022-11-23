New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) reported a failure in its server on Wednesday, as per officials.

The server has been down since 7 am today, and the officials have been manually managing the OPD and sample collection.

However, the sample system for those who do not have a Unique Health Identification (UHI) number has been affected. (ANI)

