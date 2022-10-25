New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): India's tally of Monkeypox cases now stands at 19 after another Nigerian citizen tested positive for the virus in Delhi.

According to the sources, "the latest case is of a Nigerian who is admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi, patient is stable and under treatment."

Also Read | Diwali Freak Accident: Man Critically Injured After Cracker Explodes Accidentally in His Pocket in Lucknow.

The majority of cases are of African origin with symptoms like light fever, mouth ulcers, genital ulcers, weakness, skin lesions, body aches, and eye irritation.

According to the experts, the symptoms take 6-13 days after contracting the virus and remain for 5-12 days. The symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue.

Also Read | Punjab: Air Quality Improves As AQI Reduces in State This Diwali, Says Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The latest data available on the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website is over 28, 000 Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the US, with six deaths and 75,568 global cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)