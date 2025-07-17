Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) A new DigiYatra facility was inaugurated at the Kolkata airport's arrival area to cater to domestic transfer passengers, an official said on Thursday.

The new facility at the arrival area will help domestic passengers who change flights from Kolkata and catch connecting flights to go to other destinations in the country.

It aims to streamline the journey by reducing processing time, enhancing security, and providing a seamless and paperless travel experience.

The newly commissioned New DigiYatra services are strategically located near Arrival Baggage Belt No. 1 and cater specifically to domestic transfer passengers, an AAI statement said.

The facility at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport was inaugurated by passengers in the presence of the airport director Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria.

The DigiYatra facility is already available at the domestic departure area at the airport.

