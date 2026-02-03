Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday informed that the PWD has formulated a new comprehensive Draft Road Drainage Policy to address the recurring damage to the state's road infrastructure caused by intense monsoon rains.

Vikramaditya Singh informed that the policy was prepared after a detailed technical assessment by the department and has been approved for placement before the forthcoming Cabinet meeting for final endorsement.

He said that recent monsoon seasons have posed unprecedented challenges to road connectivity across Himachal Pradesh. In 2023 and 2025 alone, the state incurred estimated losses of nearly Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, respectively, due to extensive road damage. Technical evaluations conducted by the department revealed that inadequate drainage systems, combined with slope instability, were the primary factors behind repeated road failures.

He claimed that the new policy marks a decisive shift from reactive, repair-based practices to preventive, science-based road management. Drainage has been recognised as a core engineering component of road construction and maintenance, rather than a supplementary feature, to ensure the long-term durability of road assets.

The PWD Minister further said that under the proposed framework, drainage structures would be designed using hydrological data, including actual rainfall intensity and catchment characteristics, rather than standardised templates.

The policy also emphasises the use of modern drainage infrastructure that allows effective mechanical cleaning and reduces choking, while strengthening hillside protection through mandatory preventive measures in landslide-prone and seepage zones. Measures have also been incorporated to prevent water ingress into road foundations by ensuring proper treatment of road shoulders adjoining drainage systems, he added.

Vikramaditya Singh further informed that to ensure sustained implementation, a dedicated budget head titled "Road Drainage" under Major Head 5054 has been proposed, enabling independent funding separate from routine road maintenance. The policy also provides for strict enforcement under the Road Infrastructure Protection Act to prevent unauthorised discharge of sewage and solid waste into road drains.

He said that the Drainage Policy would be implemented in phases, with priority given to Major District Roads to ensure reliable, all-weather connectivity, particularly in economically and strategically important regions of the state.

The Minister said this policy represents a long-term structural solution to monsoon-related road damage and would significantly enhance the safety, resilience, and lifespan of the state's road network. (ANI)

