Ranchi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Monday informed the high court that the new jail manual will be notified within a period of 30 days.

Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan submitted before the court that the new jail manual will soon be cleared by the cabinet and notified by the government.

The high court had earlier sought information from the government with regards to the manual.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued a directive on January 17 about changes to be made in the jail manuals of all states.

State Home Secretary Vandana Dadel was also present during the court proceedings on Monday.

