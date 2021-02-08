Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Newly-appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

Dhankhar tweeted that Mitra presented him a book 'Under the Banyan Tree: The Forgotten Story of Barrackpore Park' which has been jointly authored by him and his wife Monabi Mitra.

The Kolkata Police commissioner called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Mitra took charge as the commissioner of Kolkata Police on Monday from Anuj Sharma, who has taken over as the additional director general, CID, West Bengal.

With the assembly elections in West Bengal due in April-May, the state government on Saturday ordered the transfer of 22 IPS officers, including the commissioners of four police commissionerates, and two WBPS officers at one go.

The government order had said that "these appointments are made in the interest of public service."

