New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Government of India has notified the historic Press & Registration of Periodicals Act (PRP Act), 2023 and its Rules in its Gazette and consequently the Act has come into force from 1 March 2024.

From now on, the registration of periodicals shall be governed by the provisions of the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act (PRP Act), 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP To Announce Candidates for All 13 Seats in Punjab in 2-4 Days, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As per the notification, the office of the Press Registrar General of India - PRGI (erstwhile Registrar of Newspapers for India - RNI) shall be carrying out the purposes of the new Act.

In tune with the ethos of Digital India, the new Act provides for an online system for facilitating the registration of newspapers and other periodicals in the country.

Also Read | Gurugram Road Accident: Man Dies After Speeding Car Hits His Scooter in Old Railway Road (Watch Video).

The new system replaced the existing manual, cumbersome processes involving multiple steps and approvals at various stages which were causing unnecessary hardships to the publishers.

Earlier, Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, had launched the Press Sewa Portal (presssewa.prgi.gov.in), the online portal of the Press Registrar General, for receiving various applications as mandated by the new Act.

All applications, including the intimation by the printer of a periodical, application for registration of facsimile edition of a foreign periodical, application by a publisher for obtaining a certificate of registration of a periodical, application for revision of certificate of registration, application for transfer of ownership of periodicals, furnishing annual statement by the publisher of a periodical, and procedure for desk audit for verification of circulation of a periodical will be online through the Press Sewa Portal.

The Press Sewa Portal has ensured paperless processing and offers services with an e-sign facility, digital payment gateway, QR code-based digital certificates for instant download, online system for providing intimation by printing presses, percentage of probability for title availability, online access to registration data for all publishers, filing of annual statements, among others.

It also intended to put in place a chatbot-based interactive grievance resolution mechanism. The Press Sewa portal is accompanied by a new website (prgi.gov.in) with all the related information and a user-friendly interface.

The new PRP Act has removed books and journals from the purview of registration necessitated by the old PRB Act; the new Act has defined a periodical as "any publication including a newspaper which is published and printed at regular intervals containing public news or comments on public news but does not include a book or a journal of scientific, technical, and academic nature." Therefore, "book, or a journal including a book or journal of scientific, technical and academic nature" does not require registration with PRGI.

As per the new Act, all applications for registration of periodicals shall be made in online mode through the Press Sewa Portal only. Accordingly, publishers intending to bring out periodicals need to register their titles before publishing them.

As the registration process will be online and guided through the software, the chances for discrepancies in the application will be drastically reduced resulting in faster processing of applications. The status of the application will be updated at all stages and the same will be informed to the applicant through SMS and email ensuring transparency and eliminating delay due to miscommunication. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)