Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) The new Telangana Secretariat, said to be the tallest and one of the largest in the country, would be inaugurated on Sunday.

'Sudarsana Yagam' would be performed from 6 AM and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would occupy his chambers in the sixth floor after the rituals conclude at 1.30 PM, an official release said.

Also Read | Freya: Sculpture of Euthanized Walrus Unveiled in Norway.

The Ministers would also occupy their respective chambers and Rao would address a gathering of employees and invitees at 2.15 PM.

The Secretariat has been named after B RAmbedkar.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat Conclave: Woman Goes Into Labour at the Conclave in Delhi, Delivers Baby Boy in Hospital.

Rao said this decision has been taken with an intention that people's representatives and the entire government machinery should work for realising the ideals of Ambedkar.

In view of the inadequacies in the existing Secretariat complex built during undivided Andhra Pradesh, the government had appointed an expert committee which favoured construction of a new building.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Secretariat on June 27, 2019 and the works started in January, 2021 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, court cases and others.

The building has been built with a height of 265 feet on an area of 10,51,676 square feet in a sprawling of 28 acres. No State has such a tall Secretariat, the release said.

It is one of the largest Secretariats in the country, it added.

The ‘domes' of the new Secretariat have been built on the basis of styles of the Neelakantheswara Swamy temple of the Kakatiya period in Nizamabad, designs of the palaces of the royals of Vanaparthi 'Samsthanam' in Telangana and the pattern of the Hanuman temple in Sarangapur, Gujarat.

The construction was done flawlessly with the instructions of Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, IGBC (Indian Green Building Council), Telangana Technological Services and State police department, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)