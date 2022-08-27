Anjuna (Goa) [India], August 27 (ANI): A new video of deceased BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat has surfaced showing that she was forced by one of the accused to take drug-laced drink in a nightclub in Goa.

This comes a day after CCTV footage showed her coming out of the nightclub.

Also Read | CJI Post Retirement Benefits: Secretarial Assistant, Domestic Help, Chauffeur for Lifetime to Retired Chief Justice.

The man in the latest video is suspected to be one of her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan, who was arrested along with Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the murder case. Notably, Sudhir was also seen in the video helping her come out of Club Curlie that emerged hours before Phogat was declared dead by the Goa hospital.

It was the latest video that the police had referred to while stating that the BJP leader was "forcibly" given some "obnoxious substance".

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Elections: NPP Will Not Form Pre-Poll Alliance With Any Party, Says CM Conrad K Sangma.

According to the Goa Police sources, around 20 to 25 people have been questioned so far in relation to Sonali Phogat murder case.

Senior officials in Goa police also confirmed that another NDPS case has been registered against the owner of the Curlins restaurant (Sakes) Edwin and a drug peddler.

Today the assistant public prosecutor said in front of the court that these accused are non-Goans and others can also be included. 14-day custody was sought, however, the court sent both the accused for ten days of police custody.

The Assistant public prosecutor also informed the court that another case has also been registered under the NDPS Act against the owner of Curlies restaurant and shack owner Edwin.

Earlier today, the Anjuna Police took accused Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh to Goa medical college and hospital for the future part of the investigation. Both were then brought back to the Anjuna police lock-up.

The Sources in Goa police also hinted that in the coming days, many more people related to the cases will be questioned.

"If needed, a team from Goa will be sent to Haryana for further investigation," DGP Goa told ANI.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder case of Sonali Phogat, Goa Police said on Saturday.

Based on the disclosure of accused Sudhir Sangwan, the drugs given to the deceased were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine.

Further investigation has revealed that the drugs were supplied by one Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort, Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased lady were staying.

The police have registered offences under sections 22(b), 29 and 25 of the NDPS Act against the caretaker/owner of the Curlies restaurant. Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar and both have been arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)