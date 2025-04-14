Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is an assault on the rights of the Muslim minority community.

"During the party Congress in Madurai, delegates from across the country, including those with deep associations with the faith, writers and people who have dedicated their lives to political and social matters unanimously concluded that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is a serious infringement on the rights of the Muslim minority community," Tarigami, the MLA from Kulgam, told reporters here.

Also Read | Massive Drug Seizure: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Narcotics Worth INR 1,800 Crore Near Gujarat Coast in Joint Operation With ATS (See Pic).

He said such measures threaten the democratic framework and constitutional values of the country.

"This is what we highlighted there. Because of such actions, the democratic fabric and constitutional structure of our country are being weakened," he said.

Also Read | Layoffs at Dr Reddy's Lab: Indian Drugmaker Cuts Workforce Costs by Nearly 25%, Laying Off Employees With Over INR 1 Crore Package, Says Report.

Tarigami appealed to civil society, parliamentarians, legislators, writers and the media to raise their voices.

"Whether it is an attack on minorities, on democracy, on institutions or constitutional rights, one never knows what will be targeted next. Before it's too late, voices must be raised," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)