New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Thousands flocked to illuminated malls, decorated markets and popular public places to welcome the New Year after two years of muted celebrations in the shadow of the Covid pandemic.

Right since the morning, long queues of devotees could be seen at places of worship to offer prayers on the first day of 2023.

It's almost after two years that such a large number of people have come to temples to offer prayers on New Year. Most are vaccinated now or have been exposed to Covid once or more. So, there's not much fear, a priest at Jhandewalan temple said.

"Covid restrictions during the last two years meant just 10 to 20 per cent of the regular crowd could gather at restaurants and parks for socially-distanced celebrations," a mall owner told PTI.

With no major pandemic-related curbs except advisories to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a large number of people gathered at popular public places such as the Lodhi Garden, Rose Garden, Humayun's Tomb, Sunder Nursery, Connaught Place, India Gate, and Purana Qila.

It was preceded by late-night parties at bars and restaurants amid glittering lights and pulsating music.

Kartavya Path resembled a picnic spot as hundreds thronged the national capital landmark with family and friends to celebrate the New Year.

Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M and N Block Markets in Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janakpuri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people gathered in large numbers for the celebration.

Revellers carrying balloons and flowers could be seen taking selfies with friends in parks and malls.

Many organised community kitchens for homeless people across the city and distributed blankets among them.

Railway stations and interstate bus depots also saw a huge rush of people who travelled to tourist places or their hometowns to celebrate New Year with family and friends.

Traffic congestion was reported in parts of central Delhi, including Connaught Place and India Gate, on the first day of New Year, officials said.

The Delhi Police deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violation and ensure security during New Year celebrations, they said.

A total of 125 spots in the city have been identified to check drunk driving, the officials said.

