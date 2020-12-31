Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the people on the eve of New Year and said let us all resolve to work collectively for creating a brighter tomorrow and be the pioneers of change.

In his message, Sinha said, "New Year brings us a chance to start over again and learn from our mistakes. With the lessons learned, we can work towards a better future for all. We are devising new paths and new policies by following four mantras for the present and a new future -- peace, progress, prosperity and people first."

"Let us all resolve to work collectively for creating a brighter tomorrow and be the pioneers of change. I hope and believe that with the dawn of New Year, Jammu and Kashmir would usher in a new era of progress and equitable development," he said.

He also prayed for sustained peace, good health, progress and prosperity for all in the coming year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)