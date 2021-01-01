Nagpur, Jan 1 (PTI) Nagpur city did not report a single drunk driving case during new year celebrations, a result of the strict enforcement of night curfew over the past few days as well as overall presence of police on the streets all through the day, a senior official said on Friday.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said nakabandis and checking of vehicles, combing operations etc had started on December 23 itself, a couple of days before Christmas, and such steps resulted in no drunken driving case being registered.

"On Thursday, we started nakabandi in the morning itself, intensifying it towards evening. The coronavirus scare also led to people being cautious. No drunk driving case was reported in the city," he added.

