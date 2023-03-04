Meerut (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near a garbage dump in Kharkhoda police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The one-day-old infant, weighing 1.8 kg, was found inside a bag kept on a pile of garbage at Lohia Nagar dumping ground in Bijli Bamba Chowki area on Friday, they said.

A police spokesman said the child was rushed to a hospital on Garh Road in the city.

Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan examined the child and admitted her to the district women's hospital.

Police said CCTV cameras installed around the spot are being scanned to find out who left the girl at the dumping ground.

