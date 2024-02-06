Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A newborn girl has been found abandoned at the doorsteps of a woman's house in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old woman told the police that while she was in the kitchen of her house at Sainath Nagar in Louis Wadi area on Sunday night, she heard cries of a child.

Also Read | Lakshgriha-Mazar Dispute: Baghpat Court Rules in Favour of Hindu Side, Gives Ownership Rights of Over 100 Bighas of Land and Tomb in Uttar Pradesh.

When she went out, she found the baby girl lying on her doorsteps, an official from Wagle Estate police station said.

The woman alerted the police who reached her house and shifted the baby to the Thane Civil Hospital, he said.

Also Read | Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Flags Off Special Train to Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or caretaker), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the child's parents, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)