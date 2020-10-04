Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4 (ANI): Karnataka Cabinet Minister CT Ravi on Sunday tendered his resignation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, from the post of State's Culture and Tourism Minister.

Ravi's resignation comes as he was appointed as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police Registers FIR Against 759 People Under Multiple Sections of IPC in Connection With Violence in Dungarpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 4, 2020.

He will visit Delhi tomorrow.

BJP chief JP Nadda had recently announced a new list of office-bearers of the party.

Also Read | Thane: Truck Overturns from Waghbil Flyover, 1 Dead, Another Hospitalised.

Ravi had made an appearance in the list, while many tall political leaders including Ram Madhav, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey, among others were found missing after the rejig. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)