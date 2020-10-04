Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): A man died while another was injured when their car was crushed by goods which fell off an overloaded truck after it overturned following colliding off the edge of the Waghbil flyover here, police said.

"Today (on Saturday) at around 10 pm, truck ramped on bridge divider and cardboard box. Truck ramped on bridge divider and cardboard box fall down from the bridge on the car at Waghbil bridge near Suraj water park, Waghbil Naka, Thane," police said.

38-year-old Prashant Devarkonda, who suffered injuries in the accident has been shifted to Noble hospital, Thane. (ANI)

