Berhampur (Odisha) Feb 14 (PTI) A newly married couple died after their two-wheeler dashed against a tractor in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday near Golanthara on National Highway 16, when the couple, who got married on February 11, was on their way to Berhampur, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as G Benu (27) of Ichapuram in Andhra Pradesh and his wife Ch Pranita (22) hailed from Berhampur.

"According to marriage custom, they were going to the woman's residence at Berhampur when the accident occurred," the officer said.

The couple was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where they succumbed to their injuries, Golanthara Police Station Inspector-In-Charge Bibekanand Mahant said.

The driver of the tractor was detained, he added.

