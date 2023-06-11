Mumbai, June 11 (PTI) Following are news highlights for western region at 5 PM.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: IMD Issued 'Thunderstorm' Alert in Coastal Maharashtra in Next 3-4 Hours Amid Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Arabian Sea.

BOM3 GJ-CYCLONE-BIPARJOY-IMD

**** 'Biparjoy' to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15, has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm': IMD

Also Read | Train Derails in Tamil Nadu: Suburban Train From Moor Market to Tiruvallur Derails at Vyasarpadi Railway Station in Chennai, No Casualty Reported.

Ahmedabad: The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)", the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. ****

BOM9 MH-SHAH RALLY-LD-RAUT **** BJP scared of Uddhav, claims Raut after Amit Shah's Nanded rally

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was "scared" of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and said it was a good thing. ****

BOM7 MH-TIPU-MEMORIAL-DEMOLISHED

**** Maha: Illegal Tipu Sultan memorial built by AIMIM MLA demolished in Dhule

Mumbai: A memorial of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan on a traffic junction in Dhule in Maharashtra was demolished by the civic body which claimed it was illegal. ****

BOM10 MP-CLASH-SHOOTING-DEATHS

**** MP: Two families clash in Dewas over old dispute; two shot dead, one injured

Dewas: Two persons were shot dead and one man was seriously injured in a clash between two families over an old dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Sunday, a police official said. ****

BOM11 MH-DHARAVI-BUILDING-FIRE

**** Fire in residential building in Mumbai's Dharavi; 11 injured

Mumbai: Three children were among 11 persons injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said. ****

BOM12 MH-SHINDE-KASHMIR-GOVERNOR **** Maha CM Shinde meets J-K Lt Governor, seeks land in Srinagar for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and urged him to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'. ****

BES3 MP-SCHOOL-RAPE

**** MP: 11-year-old girl raped at residential school; owner, his brother arrested

Tikamgarh (MP): A 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a residential school and his brother in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Sunday. **** PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)