Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 5:25 PM.

Also Read | Union Minister Amit Shah Visits & Offers Prayer at Kapileshwar Mahadev Temple Located … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

BOM11 MP-SHARAD YADAV-CREMATION Ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav cremated in MP village

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Beats Daughter to Death For Leaving Husband in Sirsa, Booked.

Bhopal: Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district

BOM2 CG-NAXAL-BLAST Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Bijapur district

Bijapur: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was on Saturday injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

BOM8 MH-GADKARI-THREAT Security increased at Gadkari's Nagpur house, office following threat calls

Nagpur: Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said.

BOM5 MH-AADITYA-SENA Sena is changing, earlier we agitated, now we organize job fairs for sons of soil: Aaditya

Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said there has been a "radical change" in his party which was once known for its aggressive `sons-of-the-soil' politics.

BOM9 MH-FADNAVIS-POLICE Need efforts to restore tarnished reputation of Maha Police: Dy CM Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday underlined the need to restore the "reputation" of state police which he said was "tarnished" by some people in the recent past.

BOM4 MP-LITFEST-ONIR Talk by film-maker, gay rights activist Onir at Bhopal Lit Fest cancelled over fear of protests

Bhopal: A talk on LGBTQ issues by film-maker and gay rights activist Onir Dhar at the ongoing Bhopal Lit Fest (BLF) here was cancelled as a group threatened to stage a protest, a member of the organizing team said on Saturday.

BES8 MH-DHANKAR-SIDDHIVINAYAK Mumbai: VP Dhankar, wife pray at Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar on Saturday prayed at the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi in Mumbai. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)