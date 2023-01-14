Sirsa, January 14: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 30-year-old daughter on Friday. The victim was staying with her parents after separating from her husband in the Bharat Nagar locality of Sirsa. The deceased has been identified as Monika. It is alleged that Monika was killed because she did not want to live with her husband.

According to report in TOI, a case has been registered at the city police station against Monika's father Vedpal under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on the victim's brother Mitrasain's allegation. Karnataka Shocker: Young Couple End Life by Slitting Throats in Koppal After Parents Oppose Relation, Investigation Underway.

Mitrasain alleged that his younger sister Monika had got married in the year 2008 to Charanjit, a resident of Satnam Singh Chowk, Sirsa. However, they had an estrangement in August 2022 and since then she was living with them. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Sold Off to Delhi's GB Road, Raped Every Night, Saved and Reunited With Her Child in Kolkata.

Her father, Vedpal, wanted to send Monika to Charanjit and told her that if she would not accompany him, he would be unable to show his face in society, according to Mitrasain.

Monika did not want to go with her husband, but my father remained adamant. He also assaulted Monika several times under the influence of alcohol," he said.

On January 11, I went to work, while my wife Maya , son Himanshu , and mother Kalavati went to the market. My father assaulted my sister between 8 and 9 p.m.

He stated he whacked Monika on the head with a wooden stick which led to her death. In the meantime, when Mitrasain went home, he tried but failed to stop their father. A case was registered.

