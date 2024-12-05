Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a bid to further improve the working conditions of loco pilots, Northeast Frontier Railway has taken a significant step by installing innovative waterless urinals in 6 WAG-9HC class locomotives.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that, this initiative will facilitate improved working condition for the loco pilots.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Fraud in Uttar Pradesh: Model Shivankita Dixit Put Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for 2 Hours, Loses INR 99,000.

"Initially, Electric Loco Shed of Malda Town (MLDT) has fitted waterless urinals to enhance resource conservation, convenience, and safety during train operations. Previously, loco pilots of goods trains, who often worked continuously for 7-8 hours, had no provision for toilet facilities within the locomotives. This forced them to rely on unscheduled stops, which could potentially affect the safe operation and punctuality of trains," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, the waterless urinals feature a dry mechanism that eliminates the need for water, preventing odour while maintaining hygiene.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Rescues 12 Crew Members of Sunken Vessel MSV Al Piranpir From North Arabian Sea With Pakistan Agency's Help (See Pics and Video).

"They come with several advanced features, including an epoxy-coated odourless unisex design fitted with stainless steel wire mesh, a perfume dispenser, and urinal mats. The urinals also have a microcontroller-based system for automatic LED light and exhaust fan operation based on occupancy, an auto-sensor-based hand sanitizer, and a UV-controlled disinfectant system. One of the key safety features of this system is that the urinals can only be used when the train is stationary and the locomotive brakes are applied, ensuring the highest level of safety during operations. This prevents any potential accidents or mishaps," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway further added, Northeast Frontier Railway's Loco Shed at Malda Town is planning to install these facilities on 50 more locomotives over the zone in the coming months in a phased manner.

"This development will not only enhance convenience and comfort of loco pilots during their long duty hours but also contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing water consumption and maintenance costs. This also marks a significant stride in the realm of green initiatives within the railway system," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)