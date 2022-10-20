Guwahati (Assam) [India], October, 20 (ANI): The 'Rozgar Mela' initiative was adopted by the government of India, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the recruitment process for filling up vacancies at various central government departments including railway department.

"As a part of the mission, new candidates will be offered appointment letters at various locations in the country and the selected candidates were addressed by the Prime Minister through virtual mode on October 20 at 11 am nationwide in the designated locations," said Northeast Frontier Railway (NF) Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De.

He further added that the 1st tranche of new appointments will consist of 75,000 vacancies and the Ministry of Railways is one the contributor to the initial tranche of appointees.

"As a part of the Prime Minister's recruitment mission, the organisation of the Guwahati leg of the programme has been entrusted to the N. F. Railway," he said.

The programme will be at Rang Bhavan Cultural Hall located at Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, confirmed by the N.F railway CPRO.

"Central Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will be handing over the appointment letters to the newly selected candidates and will be assisted by other senior officials of various government departments, at the mission programme to be conducted at Guwahati," said Sabyasachi De.

He further added that around 200 new recruiters from various government departments including Railways, CBDT, BSF, CISF, etc will be handed over the appointment letters in this programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed to line out 10 lakhs employment opportunities within 1.5 years in various central government departments.

"The 1st phase of recruitment will be organised on October 20. This initiative will be creating a scope for the aspirants who are looking forward to joining the Central Government services. This programme aims to fulfil the government's commitment towards generating job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the mass's welfare in the country," he said. (ANI)

