New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.

Dhankhar was sworn in as vice president on Thursday.

Also Read | 'ATF Price Fall Would Benefit Aviation Sector', Says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Vice President Secretariat tweeted about the separate meetings held at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Ramesh, a former Union minister, is a member of Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | India's First Digital Lok Adalat Registers Over 69 Lakh Cases Across Rajasthan, Maharashtra.

The vice president is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)