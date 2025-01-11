New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The NGT has issued a show cause notice to the member secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) asking him to appear before it and explain why proceedings should not be initiated against him for violating the tribunal's order of imposing a fine on a violator.

In May last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the member secretary to impose environmental compensation (EC) on a private banquet (Jhankar Banquets) for unauthorised use of around 18,500 square metres green area around the Asiad Tower near the Siri Fort complex for commercial purposes, such as marriages and parties.

In its order passed on Friday, the tribunal noted that the DPCC had filed an action-taken report dated December 10, 2024, stating that despite the green panel's earlier order, the EC had not been imposed and that it did not intend to levy the fine.

"It is evident from the record that the green area was found to be misused by project proponent (Jhankar Banquets) thereby causing damage to the environment, yet DPCC has taken a view otherwise and contrary to the specific directions given by the tribunal," said a bench of judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.

"We direct member secretary, DPCC to appear in person before the tribunal to show cause as to why action may not be taken for his violation of tribunal's order by initiating proceedings under Section 26 of National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," it added.

Section 26 of the NGT Act details the penalties for failing to comply with the orders, awards or decisions of the tribunal.

The matter has been posted on February 19 for further proceedings.

