Mumbai, January 11: A 36-year-old homemaker in Mumbai’s Bandra (E) allegedly strangled her 10-year-old son using a mobile phone charger cord, reportedly during a schizophrenic episode. The incident occurred at their Government Colony residence on Thursday evening.

The woman, under treatment for schizophrenia for 18 months, was arrested by Kherwadi police on Friday and charged with murder. At the station, she appeared agitated and repeatedly asked about her son, seemingly unaware of her actions. Workplace Violence in Pune: Man Kills Colleague With Chopper Over Monetary Dispute at WNS Global Services in Yerwada, Arrested (Watch Video).

Around 7:30 pm, the mother locked herself in a bedroom with her son while her 14-year-old daughter panicked and called their father, an excise department employee. The father alerted a friend and the police. Officers forced the door open and found the boy unresponsive, with the charging cord around his neck. The daughter told police that her mother’s behaviour suddenly changed before she dragged her brother into the room. Love Triangle Crime in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour, 3 Arrested.

Psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty talked about the importance of assessing the mother’s mental health condition, stating, “If she was experiencing hallucinations or delusions at the time, mental health professionals must evaluate the case. In such situations, patients with schizophrenia have sometimes been acquitted.”

The police are consulting medical professionals to understand the extent to which her condition contributed to the tragedy. Authorities have taken custody of the daughter, and further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).